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India-US trade deal nearing finish line, but tariff clarity remains key

India-US trade deal nearing finish line, but tariff clarity remains key

Piyush Goyal says first tranche finalised and under legal drafting; India seeks competitive tariff advantage before operationalisation

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 5:53 PM IST
India-US trade deal nearing finish line, but tariff clarity remains keyThe first tranche of the US bilateral trade agreement has been finalised. It is going through the final contours and legal drafting

The first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He added that it would be operationalised once India secures a comparable tariff advantage.

“The first tranche of the US bilateral trade agreement has been finalised. It is going through the final contours and legal drafting, and we hope to finalise it soon and operationalise it once we secure a comparable or competitive advantage over our peer countries… These remarks are consistent with exactly what I said yesterday, a week ago and three months ago. So, there is nothing new in that,” Goyal said.

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Later in the day, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said India and the US were close to finalising the first tranche of the bilateral trade deal and that negotiations were moving in the right direction. “We are in a very good zone. We anticipate signing the deal at the earliest,” he told reporters at the monthly trade briefing.

Agarwal, however, underlined that the deal would be finalised only after the tariff structure was settled and there was clarity on the outcome of the Section 301 investigations. “The tariff structure needs to be finalised. There is parallel work being done in the US,” he said, adding that the outcome of the Section 301 investigations also needed to be considered.

“A trade deal has a very important component—not only market access, but also preferential market access relative to competitors,” Agarwal noted.

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On excess capacity, India has joined a US-led initiative to address structural overcapacity in manufacturing. Agarwal said the issue had been discussed at the G20, adding that excess capacity created by non-market practices could distort markets and deter global trade.

India-Canada trade deal

Meanwhile, India is also hopeful of successfully concluding its trade negotiations with Canada by year-end. “We are making good progress. The next round of negotiations is scheduled to be held in Delhi in early November,” officials said. The previous round of talks was held in Ottawa from October 5 to October 9.

The negotiations cover 16 policy areas, including market access for goods and services, rules of origin and origin procedures, trade remedies, customs and trade facilitation, and dispute settlement.

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The Commerce Department has listed the trade deals with the US and Canada among nine ongoing FTA negotiations.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 5:53 PM IST
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