India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 8.2 per cent in the second quarter of FY26, marking a significant increase from the 5.6 per cent growth recorded during the same period last year, according to data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI). Nominal GDP recorded a growth rate of 8.7 per cent in the second quarter.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices in Q2 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 48.63 lakh crore, against Rs 44.94 lakh crore in Q2 of FY 2024-25, registering a growth rate of 8.2 per cent. Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in Q2 of FY 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 85.25 lakh crore, against Rs 78.40 lakh crore in Q2 of FY 2024-25, showing a growth rate of 8.7 per cent," said the ministry.

The ministry said the jump in GDP growth was driven by the Secondary sector that includes Manufacturing, Electricity, Gas, Water supply & Other Utility Services and Construction, which expanded by 8.1 per cent, and the Tertiary sector that includes Trade, Hotels, Transport, Communication and Services related to broadcasting, financial, real estate and professional services and public administration, defence and other services, which grew by 9.2 per cent at constant prices.

Within the Secondary sector, manufacturing rose by 9.1 per cent and construction by 7.2 per cent. In the Tertiary sector, financial, real estate and professional services reported a 10.2 per cent growth rate at constant prices, sustaining substantial momentum in the second quarter.

Agriculture and allied activities experienced a moderate real growth rate of 3.5 per cent, while the electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services sector grew by 4.4 per cent. Real Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) saw a 7.9 per cent growth rate in Q2 FY26, up from 6.4 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

“Real GDP registered 8.0 per cent growth rate in H1 (April-September) of FY 2025-26, a jump from 6.1 per cent in the same period last year,” said the ministry.