India's retail inflation eases to 7.04% in May, but remains above RBI comfort level

India's retail inflation slipped marginally to 7.04 per cent in the month of May, but stayed well above the upper limit of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) target range for the fifth consecutive time, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Monday. The decrease comes as lower fuel prices offset surging food costs.

The RBI has been mandated by the government to keep retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.

The CPI-based inflation stood at 7.79 per cent in April, 6.95 per cent in March, 6.07 per cent in February and 6.01 per cent in January. The inflation rate stood at 6.30 per cent in May 2021.

Increasing food prices have become a major concern for households already hit hard by the pandemic.

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half the CPI basket, rose 7.97 per cent.

Late last month, the government announced a series of changes to the tax structure levied on essential commodities and trimmed fuel tax to cushion consumers from rising prices and fight high inflation.

Meanwhile, the RBI monetary policy committee (MPC), which met from 6-8 June, announced another hike in key interest rate by 50 basis points to 4.90 per cent as inflation continues to remain above its comfort level.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had already indicated that there may be another hike in the repo rate though he refrained from quantifying it.

Further, Das also said that the MPC has unanimously decided to keep the policy stance of ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.