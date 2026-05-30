LPG, CNG, PNG rates on May 30, 2026: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices continue to remain a key concern for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

On Saturday, compressed natural gas (CNG) prices were increased by ₹2 per kg across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Saturday. With the latest revision by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), CNG will now cost ₹86 per kg in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and adjoining areas.

Advertisement

This is the second hike in CNG prices in MMR in less than a month after a similar increase announced on May 14. The hike comes days after CNG prices in Delhi were hiked again by ₹2 per kg, taking the retail price to ₹83.09 per kg.

There, however, have been no changes in the LPG and PNG rates as of May 30. The central government delayed fuel and CNG price revisions but implemented the hikes almost two weeks after the Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

MUST READ | New LPG rules: 'One Household, One Connection', other changes for domestic users from June 1

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions, even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Advertisement

The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 30

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 30

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.