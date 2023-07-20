Monsoon tracker 2023: These states may face rain deficit in coming weeks

While the western parts of India are witnessing heavy rainfall, meteorology experts have predicted that parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala may see rain deficiency in the coming weeks.

Till now, the rainfall pattern has been uneven across India, which poses a major threat to farmers. Some northern and north-western states have received excessive rains, while southern and eastern regions have been unusually dry.

“Rain is still deficient over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President-Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather Services told CNBC-TV18.

According to the latest data from India Meteorological Department (IMD), a third of the country has received average rainfall so far this season. Meanwhile, about 34 per cent of India has received deficient rains and 32 per cent excessive rainfall.

The IMD data showed that states such as Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan received nearly double their normal rainfall so far, while Jharkhand, Bihar, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Kerala have received up to 41 per cent less rainfall than normal.

Monsoon rain live updates: Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 21st July.

R K Jenamani, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said Kerala and Tamil Nadu may experience some rain deficiency in the coming days. “Some deficiency is there particularly in the southeast peninsula covering the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” he added.

Skymet’s Palawat said that in the coming months, concerns may arise regarding the potential impact of El-Nino. He added that the effects of El Nino may become noticeable in August and September.

El Nino is a climate pattern, which is characterised by the warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the Central and Eastern Equatorial Pacific Ocean.

According to government data, heavy rainfall has damaged newly planted rice crops in northern states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, scant rainfall has delayed the planting of rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, groundnuts and pulses in states including Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and West Bengal.

IMD alert for heavy rainfall

On Thursday, IMD issued red alert for Goa, Konkan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Besides, it has issued an orange alert for Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The IMD has said Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch regions are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 22. Odisha is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) from July 20 to 22.

East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh are likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 21. Uttarakhand is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 21. The Vidharbha region is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on July 20 and July 21.

(With agency inputs)

