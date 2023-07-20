IMD issues red alerts! Very heavy, extremely heavy rainfall likely in these regions; here’s the list

The India Meteorological Department has sounded a red alert for certain regions in the country that are expected to witness very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall. It has also issued orange alerts for some parts of the country.

The weather department has issued a red alert for Konkan and Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra regions on July 20 and 21. It said that localised flooding is expected in these regions that are expected to witness over 204.4 mm rainfall. The same regions are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall of up to 204.4 mm from July 22 to 24, and an orange alert has been sounded for these days.

A red alert has also been issued for Gujarat region for July 20 and 21. The Met department stated that the region is also expected to experience over 204.4 mm rainfall. Saurashtra and Kutch regions are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall on July 20 and 21. A red alert has been issued for these regions too.

Gujarat, Saurashtra and Kutch regions are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 22.

Moreover, the IMD has sounded a red alert for Telangana too, that is expected to receive heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rainfall July 20.

Chhattisgarh is expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 20, and an orange alert has been issued by the Met department.

An orange alert has been issued for Odisha too that is expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall from July 20 to 22. Meanwhile, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, are expected to get heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 21. An orange alert has been sounded for these regions.

Earlier the IMD shared satellite imagery to show the moderate to severe convection over Gujarat state, Konkan and Goa, and adjoining areas of interior Maharashtra, Rajasthan, South Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. In these regions, the IMD had predicted intense rainfall activity in the night.

Meanwhile, a massive landslide, amid intense rainfall, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra claimed the lives of five individuals.

