Noida twin towers: SC allows extension of Supertech buildings demolition till Aug 28

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers in Greater Noida expressway with explosives on August 28, with an additional bandwidth of six days. The razing of the towers come as the superstructures were found to have violated building by-laws.

The extension of the date was allowed after the court-appointed technical expert submitted its report, following the order to demolish the nearly 100-metre tall structures.

The Noida twin towers were scheduled for demolition at 2:30 pm on August 21, but have now been rescheduled to August 28.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna agreed with Noida's submissions and gave an additional bandwidth of August 29-September 4 for demolition in case of any supervening circumstances delaying the demolition on August 28.

The new date was fixed after going through the proposals by all stakeholders, including Noida Authority, CBRI, developer Supertech, demolition firm Edifice Engineering and its South African partner Jet Demolition, on safety measures. CBRI gave its approval to demolition firm Edifice Engineering to proceed with the razing.

More than 3,500 kg of explosives will be filled in around 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and shears of the skeletal structures of the twin towers for the demolition.

The Supreme Court had ordered the demolition of Supertech's Apex (100 metre) and Ceyane (97 metre) on August 31, 2021 as the twin towers had come up in violation of building norms. The top court had also rapped the local Noida Authority for approval of the project under its watch. Earlier, Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions, which has been roped in by the Noida authority to demolish the twin towers, had carried out a test blast.

(With inputs from Kanu Sarda)

Also read: Settlement proposal with bank submitted in NCLAT, says Supertech’s former management to SC