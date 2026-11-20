The revised framework aims to simplify compliance for service exporters, including freelancers, small businesses and professionals working with international clients.

Who is exempt from filing an EDF?

According to the RBI, resident individuals exporting services are exempt from separately submitting an EDF.

Instead, the declaration is deemed to have been submitted when they provide the necessary transaction details to their authorised dealer bank for receiving and crediting the inward remittance.

This means freelancers offering services such as content writing, graphic design, software development, consulting and digital marketing to overseas clients do not need to complete an additional EDF filing process.

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However, the exemption does not eliminate the requirement to provide relevant information to banks processing foreign payments.

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Does the exemption apply to payments above ₹10 lakh?

Yes. The RBI's clarification does not prescribe a monetary ceiling for the deemed EDF submission facility available to resident individuals.

The ₹10 lakh threshold applies specifically to non-individual service exporters, such as companies, partnerships and other business entities.

Under the regulations, these exporters must file an EDF when the value of each inward remittance exceeds ₹10 lakh or its equivalent in foreign currency.

For example, an individual freelancer receiving ₹12 lakh from an overseas client would not need to separately file an EDF. However, a company receiving the same amount for exported services would fall within the filing requirement.

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What details must freelancers provide to banks?

Although separate EDF filing is not required, resident individuals must still furnish the necessary remittance details to their authorised dealer banks.

These may include information about the overseas payer, the nature of services provided, the payment amount and the purpose of the transaction, depending on the bank's documentation requirements.

Banks may also seek supporting invoices or contracts to establish the nature of the foreign exchange receipt.

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The exemption therefore simplifies declaration procedures rather than removing foreign exchange compliance obligations.

What happens to payments for older invoices?

The RBI has also clarified that transactions initiated before October 1, 2026, will continue to be governed by the regulations applicable when they commenced.

Consequently, if a service export invoice was raised before October 1 but payment is received on or after that date, an EDF is not required under the new framework.

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Authorised dealer banks can also grant certain approvals for transactions undertaken before October 1, a power previously exercised by the RBI.

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What does this mean for freelancers?

The clarification provides procedural relief to individuals earning foreign income by reducing separate filing requirements.

However, freelancers must continue complying with applicable banking, foreign exchange and income tax requirements.

For individual service exporters, the key change is straightforward: receiving foreign payments does not require a separate EDF, provided the necessary remittance details are furnished to the authorised dealer bank.

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