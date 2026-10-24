The Export Declaration Form (EDF) is a regulatory document used to declare the value of goods exported from the country and help track export proceeds under foreign exchange regulations. The requirement is governed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The rules are particularly relevant for businesses exporting merchandise, companies operating in special economic zones (SEZs), software exporters and service providers receiving payments from overseas clients. The new framework expressly sets out EDF requirements for goods and services, including a timeline for service-export declarations.

What is an Export Declaration Form (EDF)?

The EDF is a declaration through which an exporter reports the full export value of goods to the designated authority. It forms part of India's foreign exchange compliance framework and helps authorities and authorised dealer banks monitor export transactions and the receipt of payments from overseas buyers.

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The form is not necessarily a separate document that every exporter must fill out manually. For goods exported through an Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) port, the EDF is deemed to have been submitted as part of the shipping bill.

The framework also distinguishes between exports of physical goods, software and other services, with different authorities and procedures applying to each category.

Who needs to file an EDF?

Under the regulations effective from October 1, 2026, the requirements depend on the type of export.

Exporters of physical goods: Businesses and individuals exporting goods from India must generally declare the full export value at the time of export.

Merchandise exporters using EDI ports: The EDF is treated as submitted through the shipping bill, so a separate manual EDF is generally unnecessary.

Exporters using non-EDI ports: They must follow the applicable EDF submission procedure through Customs.

Service exporters: They must submit the prescribed declaration within the applicable deadline, subject to the rules governing the service and the relevant declaration requirements.

Software exporters: They must follow the applicable declaration procedure, which may involve the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an authorised dealer bank or the relevant SEZ authority.

The rules specify different authorities for different transactions. For goods, the designated authority is generally the Commissioner of Customs or the Development Commissioner of the relevant SEZ. For services, the authorised dealer bank is the designated authority in the domestic tariff area; software exports have additional procedural options.

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What is the deadline for filing an EDF?

The deadline depends on whether the export involves goods or services.

The 30-day timeline for services is a key feature of the new regulations. Exporters should check the applicable procedure for their specific service category rather than assume that the documentation requirements for physical goods apply identically.

Who is exempt from filing an EDF?

Not every movement of goods across India's borders requires an EDF. The regulations provide for specific exemptions and exclusions.

1. Travellers carrying personal effects: Travellers moving personal effects out of India, whether accompanied or unaccompanied, are not treated as exporters for the purpose of the 2026 regulations. Ordinary personal belongings are therefore treated differently from commercial exports.

2. Other exempt categories: The earlier FEMA export regulations expressly listed several categories of goods that could be exported without the prescribed declaration. These included:

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Trade samples and publicity material supplied free of payment.

Personal effects of travellers.

Ship's stores and trans-shipment cargo.

Certain goods supplied under orders of the Central Government or the armed forces.

Other specified categories covered by the regulations.

However, these exemptions were set out under the superseded 2015 framework. Exporters should verify the corresponding provisions and applicability under the 2026 regulations before relying on an older exemption list.

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3. Service exports for which no prescribed form applies: The earlier regulations also clarified that services for which none of the prescribed declaration forms applied could be exported without filing such a declaration. The exporter nevertheless remained responsible for receiving and repatriating the export proceeds in accordance with FEMA.

The precise treatment of a particular service under the new regulations should be checked before assuming that no declaration is required.

Is an EDF required for small-value exports?

The value of an export transaction alone does not automatically determine whether an EDF is required.

An RBI circular issued in September 2013 stated that exporters were required to declare export transactions, including those valued below US$25,000, under the applicable form. That historical threshold should not be interpreted as a blanket exemption for small shipments under the current framework.

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Exporters should determine their obligations by checking the applicable regulations, the nature of the goods or services, the export channel and any relevant exemption.

Is EDF the same as SOFTEX?

No. EDF and SOFTEX are related to export declarations, but their procedures differ.

EDF: The principal declaration for exports of physical goods.

SOFTEX: A declaration form historically used for specified software exports, including relevant software transmitted electronically.

Under the 2026 regulations, software is included within the meaning of services. The applicable declaration and designated authority depend on the nature of the software export and the relevant regulatory procedure.

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What happens if an exporter does not comply?

Exporters should ensure that declarations are accurate, submitted within the applicable timelines and consistent with invoices and shipping documentation. They must also comply with the applicable requirements for receiving and repatriating export proceeds.

Failure to meet FEMA requirements can lead to regulatory and compliance issues. The consequences depend on the nature of the violation and the provisions applicable to the transaction.

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The key distinction is between an exemption from filing a declaration and an exemption from complying with export-proceeds rules. The two are not necessarily the same.

Exporters should check the RBI's 2026 regulations, confirm the applicable form and designated authority, and consult their authorised dealer bank or Customs agent when the treatment of a transaction is unclear.