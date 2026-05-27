India-US trade deal soon? After Rubio's hint, talks to take place from June 1-4

An India-US trade deal is expected to be finalised soon, with the next round of talks scheduled to be held in India from June 1 to 4, 2026, according to a press release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The development comes days after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that both countries are working through the "very final details" of a trade agreement, while expressing confidence that the deal could be finalised within weeks.

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The two sides are expected to work on finalising the details of the Interim Agreement and carry forward negotiations under the broader BTA. The discussions are proposed to cover market access, non-tariff measures, customs and trade facilitation, investment promotion, and economic security alignment.

On Sunday, Rubio said that India and the US had reasons to be optimistic as negotiations approached the final stage. “We hope to have it even next week or the week after. But we’re down to the very final details,” Rubio said during his India visit.

“I’m very confident we all have a lot of reason to be optimistic that we’re on the verge of a trade deal.”

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Describing the proposed agreement as beneficial for both economies, he said that it would strengthen investments and create opportunities for cooperation.

“It’s not just about tariffs, but about creating the conditions to be able to do all these other things together that we want to be able to do,” he added.

Previously, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said an interim trade deal had been announced and that he hoped it would be signed in the coming weeks. He also said India had been invited to, had accepted, and had joined Pax Silica, while commercial diplomacy had reached a record level.

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According to Gor, the US embassy in India ranked first among US missions worldwide by bringing in $20.5 billion in new investments into the United States. He also said the trade talks in India in early June would be the next step in discussions on the Interim Agreement and the broader trade pact.

India and the United States had on February 7, 2026, issued a joint statement agreeing on a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. The framework also reaffirmed both countries' commitment to broader negotiations for an India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement.

As part of the process, an Indian team visited Washington DC from April 20 to 23, 2026, for in-person meetings with US counterparts. A US team led by the chief negotiator is now scheduled to visit India for the next round of discussions.