UP presents ₹59,020 crore supplementary Budget; heavy industries, rural development get biggest allocations

The state government had presented a ₹9.13 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in February.

Don't Miss: 'Timely support': Yogi thanks PM Modi, FM Sitharaman for ₹19,208 crore tax devolution for UP

KEY ALLOCATIONS

According to Khanna, heavy and medium industries received the highest allocation of ₹22,107.88 crore, followed by ₹17,942.73 crore for rural development.

Other major allocations include:

₹7,422.27 crore for the energy sector

₹2,025 crore for medical and health services

₹1,655 crore for the social welfare department

₹1,094.40 crore for the women welfare department

₹700.01 crore for the Public Works Department

Khanna also told the House that the state's fiscal deficit remained within the prescribed limit.

Don't Miss: Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad lead India's housing boom with up to 125% price growth

Advertisement

SP PROTEST DISRUPTS HOUSE

The state finance minister presented the supplementary Budget after the House reassembled at 12.20 pm following an adjournment triggered by sloganeering from Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators.

Ignoring repeated appeals by Speaker Satish Mahana to return to their seats, SP members continued protesting from the Well of the House.

Mahana said members could raise issues from their respective seats and assured them that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would respond. He later said remarks made from the Well would not go on record and asked the media not to report them.