'Very inspiring click’: PM Modi on Nirmala Sitharaman’s picture with IMF’s Gita Gopinath, US' Janet Yellen  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a picture from the ongoing third finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gujarat, calling it a “very inspiring click”. He added that the picture highlights the role played by women in shaping the world’s future.

PM Modi shared a picture from the gala dinner at the third finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Gujarat and tweeted: “Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world’s future”.

The picture featured Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with the first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Canadian minister of finance Chrystia Freeland.

Very inspiring click, highlighting the critical role women play in shaping our world's future. https://t.co/h0A2jlbxO9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Sitharaman said at a joint press conference with Yellen that Modi’s US visit enhanced the strength and dynamism of the Indo-US partnership. She further said the visit also paved ways for new avenues of collaboration between the two countries.

Sitharaman was quoted as saying by ANI: “I also look forward to furthering our bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy”

Yellen said the US appreciated India’s leadership during its G20 presidency and will continue close cooperation with India. She added the world is looking at the G20 member nations to make progress on challenges like climate change and pandemics to strengthen the global economy and support developing countries.

The US Treasury Secretary also mentioned that the India-US partnership spans across a range of issues like commercial and technological collaboration, strengthening supply chains, and clean energy transition.

Yellen further noted: “In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India’s energy transition”. She also appreciated India’s focus on finalizing the “historic Two-Pillar global tax deal”.

