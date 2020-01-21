Indian Railways Status Report: Not so good!

Indian Railways' profitability has taken a major hit in recent years. The situation is so bad that the Railways' FY18 operating ratio was the worst in since 1951. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at the financial health of Indian Railways amid future challenges

