Infographic: Breaking The Digital Wall of China

Most successful Indian start-ups have big Chinese firms -- Ali Baba, Ant Financial, Tencent, among others -- as their backers. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at what draws these Chinese giants into India, and if India can break the trend as tensions grow between two nations.

Infographic: Why gold rally is unstoppable

Infographic: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China

Infographic: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?