Infographic: Breaking The Digital Wall of China

India has banned Chinese apps but investments from the militarily hostile neighbour in India's digital economy have been on a rise in recent years

Most successful Indian start-ups have big Chinese firms -- Ali Baba, Ant Financial, Tencent, among others -- as their backers. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at what draws these Chinese giants into India, and if India can break the trend as tensions grow between two nations.

