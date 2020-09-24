scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Infographic: What's the fuss about FRDI Bill?

FRDI Bill has triggered fear among depositors that their money won't be safe in banks anymore, but the government argues the bill is the need of the hour

Does India need FRDI bill? Does India need FRDI bill?

The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill was withdrawn in August 2018 after backlash over a 'bail-in' clause that allowed the use of depositors' money to settle liquidation claims. Even though the government said the bill intended to protect and enhance the depositors' rights, and introduce a resolution regime for financial firms, there were very few takers for the argument. This BusinessToday.In's infographic explains what's controversial behind the FRDI bill, and if it is needed at all.

Also view: India's GDP - Apples to apples

Also view: Bitter Pill -- Indian pharma's dependence on China

Also view: Will credit rating agencies downgrade India to junk status?

Also view: How Jio made Reliance net-debt free

Also view: How coronavirus has damaged job scene in India

Also view: How little Govt will spend of Rs 21 lakh cr stimulus package

Also view: Alcohol to the rescue

Also view: Has Sensex bottomed out?

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos