Infographic: How India's GDP has gone into a tailspin

Indian economy is running out of gas, made evident with Q2 GDP growth of 4.5 per cent. Once counted among rare economies that marched ahead even in times of gloom, India is now is reeling from effects of weak demand, struggling industries, and structural reforms.

This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at different aspects of the decline in GDP growth :

