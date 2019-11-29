scorecardresearch
Infographic: How India's GDP has gone into a tailspin

From losing the tag of fastest growing economy to China to hitting a six-and-a-half-year low in GDP growth, India's economic health continues to remain bleak

Indian economy is running out of gas, made evident with Q2 GDP growth of 4.5 per cent. Once counted among rare economies that marched ahead even in times of gloom, India is now is reeling from effects of weak demand, struggling industries, and structural reforms.

This BusinessToday.In Infographic looks at different aspects of the decline in GDP growth :

Click here to Enlarge

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
