Infographic: Petrol, diesel demand hits two-year low

Amid an economic slowdown, rising prices and reducing CNG rates, consumption of petrol and diesel has hit its lowest in two years

Amid a slowdown in various sectors, there has been slump in demand and production of petroleum products as well. This BusinessToday.In infographic looks at how consumption and import of petrol and diesel have hit a two-year low, what the factors behind the slump are and how it can be rectified.

