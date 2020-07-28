Infographic: Why gold rally is unstoppable

Gold has been the best-performing asset class in 2020, giving stellar returns. Gold prices have especially risen since the outbreak of coronavirus. According to analysts, there's still a lot of steam left in the rally even though prices have crossed Rs 52,000 per 10 gramme. This BusinessToday.in infographic looks into the trend of gold prices and why they are currently on fire.

