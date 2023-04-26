When Swami Gaur Gopal Das thought he was meeting Modern Family's Sofia Vergara, but...

Lifestyle coach and motivational speaker Swami Gaur Gopal Das, while speaking at the BT Mindrush 2023, said that he was surprised to meet Sophia the robot at an event in Singapore while he was expecting to meet actor Sofia Vergara from the Modern Family fame.

During the session, Das recollected an event in Singapore where he was a keynote speaker. Soon after his speech, the crowd started shouting 'Sofia, Sofia'. Das assumed it was the Modern Family star, who must have come for the event. To his surprise, it was not her but Sophia the robot.

“Seeing the enthusiasm in the crowd, I thought Sophia must be someone. I thought in my mind it must be actor Sofia Vergara from Modern Family… But when I went backstage, I was told she is getting plugged in, I was surprised. After some time, I was surprised to see Sophia the first AI robot coming to the stage and addressing the crowd,” Das said on Wednesday.

Speaking about the constant threat that artificial intelligence (AI) would displace jobs going forward, Das said: “When Sophia was asked about AI replacing humans in the future, she gave a wonderful answer. She said it needs a human being to create a Sophia. Therefore, there is no question ever of a Sophia replacing a human. Without a human being, a Sophia cannot function… I am not here to compete with human beings, I am here to complement them.”

Das added that while companies should upgrade themselves to the best of technology available in the market, they should not do away with the human potential and talent that is available.

#BTMINDRUSH | #SwamiGaurGopalDas delivered an enthralling master class where he shared the top traits of a good leader, threats emerging from new-age tech and more



Watch the full session here - https://t.co/yd9dORZO1v@aayush_a6#BTBestCEOAwards@SRM_Univ @DIPR_UK… pic.twitter.com/TxNlGPxiTv — Business Today (@business_today) April 26, 2023

Sophia the robot has been making headlines ever since she was first activated in 2016. The first AI robot was granted citizenship in Saudi Arabia in 2017.

Almost five years since, the debate about the impact of artificial intelligence on jobs has become lot more pronounced, especially with the emergence of ChatGPT. ChatGPT is an AI chatbot that has been developed by OpenAI.

Launched in November 2022, the chatbot has been built on top of OpenAI’s GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 families of large language models (LLMs) and has been fine-tuned using both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. The birth of OpenAI’s conversational chatbot has taken the world by storm.

A recent study, "GPTs are GPTs: An Early Look at the Labor Market Impact Potential of Large Language Models", took a deep dive into the jobs that could potentially be lost due to artificial intelligence.

According to the study, GPTs have the potential to significantly affect a diverse range of occupations within the US economy, demonstrating a key attribute of general-purpose technologies.

According to the study, higher-paying jobs are more likely to be automated compared to lower-paying ones.

The study also discovered that professions that are heavily reliant on scientific and critical thinking skills are less prone to automation. Conversely, jobs that require proficiency in programming and writing are more susceptible to being automated.

Also read: BT Mindrush 2023 Live Updates: 'Need leaders who care over leaders who know,' says Swami Gaur Gopal Das

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Q4 results: Revenue slightly below estimates, margin in-line, says PL

Also read: Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath reveals Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates’ favourite sectors for investing

Also read: MIT professor compares AI to a large asteroid moving toward Earth