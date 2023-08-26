G20 Summit in Delhi: 6% of normal domestic operations to be impacted over 3 days, says IGI Airport

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Saturday said that only 6 per cent of the normal flight operations from Delhi may get affected during the G20 Summit, which will be held next month.

The much-awaited G20 Summit, which will be held in the national capital from September 9 to 10, is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of states and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Earlier new reports said that normal flight operations from Delhi may take a hit at IGI Airport due to the global meet. A news flash on CNBC TV18 said that commercial flights can be impacted between September 7 and September 10.

At least 250 flights could be rescheduled, the news reports said.

Reacting to this, DIAL issued a statement and said that just 80 arrivals and 80 departures may be affected due to these cancellations, which is 6 per cent of the total traffic.

"We'd like to assure all travellers that Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days, which is a mere 6 per cent of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights," DIAL said on Saturday.

The authority said there is no linkage between cancellations of flights and parking of aircraft as mentioned by news reports.

It added: “We take immense pride in India's role as the host of the G20 Summit 2023. Current news on cancellations of flight has no linkage to the parking of aircraft. We have already provided the required parking. Decision on cancellations of flights has been taken by airlines possibly in light of traffic restrictions due to G20 summit."

However, the Civil Aviation Ministry has not issued any guidelines so far.

Another report said that more than a thousand commercial flights could either be rescheduled or cancelled as the Centre has instructed airlines to curtail frequency by 25 per cent throughout the G20 summit due to parking constraints at Delhi airport.

Airlines have also been asked to reposition some of their aircraft, which are parked in Delhi, to other airports, the Economic Times reported.

Airline executives have warned of nationwide network repercussions, leading to flight cancellations as Delhi is India’s primary airport.

Travel agents have reportedly advised travellers to cancel plans for those specific days as most hotels are booked and many roads and arterial roads have been closed.

In view of the G-20 Summit, the Delhi Police rolled out restrictions, diversions apart from deploying around 10,000 personnel on the ground to ensure smooth flow of traffic in the capital.

In a press conference on Friday, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Zone 2, S S Yadav, said movement on roads and stretches in New Delhi and other surrounding areas will be highly regulated and vehicles not destined for the city will be diverted towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other routes.

The police said buses will be allowed to exit Delhi and general traffic, including all types of commercial vehicles and buses already present in Delhi will be allowed on Ring Road and road network beyond Ring Road towards Delhi’s borders.

Autos and taxis will also be allowed to ply on the road network outside areas like Connaught Place and other spots in New Delhi district. “… taxis carrying bonafide residents and tourists having valid bookings in hotels located inside New Delhi district will be allowed on roads inside New Delhi district,” Yadav said.

Services of Delhi Metro will remain functional. However, stations in the New Delhi area, such as Supreme Court, Khan Market, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, are scheduled to be closed for three days.

Besides, key market areas, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Malcha Marg, Shankar Market, Janpath, Mohan Singh Place, and Palika Bazar, will be closed for three days.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Narendra Modi sought forgiveness from people in advance for the inconvenience they might have to face due to the arrangements for the G20 Summit.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit, but guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the G20 Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," said PM Modi.

“From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance,” he said.

