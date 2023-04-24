‘Miracles do happen’: Shah Rukh Khan cooks pizza for model Navpreet Kaur 

Model and Femina Miss India top five contestant Navpreet Kaur had her fangirl moment when Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated her to a vegetarian hand-made Italian pizza. Kaur recalled her meeting with the Pathaan actor and his family in an Instagram post. She also shared a selfie with the superstar and an autograph from his youngest son AbRam.

The model wrote in her Instagram post: “I promised myself I’ll never post it, but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself. Cheers to this oh-so-blessed day of my life at Mannat. The King Shah Rukh Khan himself baked a pizza (sic), and that too veg because some Punjabis are vegetarians as well”.

She added that when her excitement about sharing the dining table with him, his family, and his manager Pooja Dadlani was peaking, she excused herself and asked for the way to the washroom. She added that SRK himself got up and escorted her to the washroom door.

Kaur further recounted: “At this point, my heart wanted to scream out of excitement, so I looked at the mirror in the room, and I found myself silently screaming out loud, over this unbelievable incident. The dinner was served and I was full with one slice. My stomach was busy digesting my excitement".

She further praised Gauri Khan, Aryan, Suhana, AbRam, and SRK’s manager. She said that Aryan Khan is a “warm sweetheart” much opposed to his “angry-young-man looks” and also went on to call AbRam her “new best friend”.

Kaur noted: “Gauri is a darling. Abram is my new best friend, although he might not remember me in a couple of days. Aryan is such a warm, sweetheart, against his angry-young-man looks. Suhana was busy slaying. Pooja is her iconic self, and I'm still refusing to believe that it wasn't a dream”.

She added that her cab driver also clicked a selfie with the superstar when he escorted her downstairs. The model noted: “After we said goodbyes, his highness escorted me all the way down (sic), where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn't waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him. Smart guy. Miracles do happen (sic)”.

