J&K: 6 injured in twin explosion in Jammu's Narwal area

Twin blasts rocked the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday, injuring at least six people. According to intelligence sources, two high-intensity explosions occurred in the area within 30 minutes.



The first blast, which occurred around 11 a.m., injured five people.



Two people were injured in the second explosion, which occurred nearly half an hour later. In the meantime, the area has been cordoned off. The first blast was carried out with a Mahendra Bolero.



Suhail Iqbal (35), Sushil Kumar (26), Vishav Pratap (25), Vinod Kumar (52), Arun Kumar, Amit Kumar (40), and Rajesh Kumar (35) were among those injured in the explosions.



Meanwhile, Mukesh Singh, ADG Police Jammu, confirmed the incident and stated that six people were injured.

#WATCH | J&K: Six people injured in two blasts that occurred in Narwal area of Jammu. Visuals from the spot. Police personnel are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/eTZ1exaICG — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023



He said, "Following the incident, police, bomb disposal squad and forensic experts reached the spot", adding “The nature of the blast was not yet known, while the matter is being investigated."

#UPDATE | Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured: Mukesh Singh, ADGP Jammu Zone



(File photo) pic.twitter.com/CdxV62JcAm — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023



Massive searches have been conducted in the area, and special checkpoints have been set up along various routes. ADG added.

J&K | Twin blasts occurred in Narwal area of Jammu, 6 people injured. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/TYkiUoLnCP — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2023



The explosions occurred as security forces were on high alert in preparation for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and the upcoming Republic Day.



"The whole area has been cordoned off and the injured evacuated to hospital," another police official told PTI.

