Karnataka bans all forms of head cover in upcoming recruitment exams, allows mangalsutra

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced a dress code for the recruitment exams of various boards and corporations to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state. It has banned any kind of head cover during the upcoming examination as part of its crackdown on malpractices, such as cheating using Bluetooth devices.

The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall. However, it has allowed mangalsutras (beaded necklaces worn by married Hindu women) and toe rings following protests by right-wing organisations.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, a headscarf wrapped around the head by some Muslim women, it is implied by the new guidelines. Previously, women wearing hijab had to be at the exam centres early for a thorough check, following which they were allowed into the examination halls.

The KEA stated that wearing “any garment or cap that covers head, mouth or ears” will not be allowed in the exam hall. The order says that this is part of the effort to stop exam malpractices using Bluetooth devices.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had allowed students to wear hijab during competitive exams.

The Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the hijab, sparking off protests by right-wing groups. However, after complaints regarding usage of Bluetooth devices, the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

On November 11, the state government had ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres allegedly used Bluetooth devices for writing the exams conducted by the KEA in October 2023.

Earlier in 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld the Karnataka government's decision on banning the Hijab in classrooms that came under the state. At that time, the state government had also extended this order to other board exams like Class 10, 12 as well as the common entrance test conducted by KEA.

(With ANI inputs)

