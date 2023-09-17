Mussoorie: Massive fire engulfs hotel due to short circuit during renovation work

A massive fire broke out at a hotel in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India, on September 17, due to a short circuit during renovation work. The hotel was evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

Visuals showed the Sidus Rink hotel on the Camel Back Road in the scenic hill station being ravaged by fire. Three hotel staff, who were trapped inside at the time of the blaze, have been rescued safely, Mussoorie Station House Officer Shankar Singh told PTI.

The fire department, police, and ITBP personnel all arrived quickly, but by then, the entire hotel was engulfed in flames. A large number of ITBP water tankers also arrived.

There were no guests at the Rink Pavilion hotel as it was being renovated, Singh was quoted as saying. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot both from Dehradun and Mussoorie. It took fire-fighters nearly four hours to douse the fire, Mussoorie Circle Officer Anil Joshi said. Prima facie, a short circuit appears to have caused the fire, he said.

The hotel was erected during the British monarchy in 1890. It is believed that the fire spread swiftly because a lot of wood was used in its interiors. The hotel caught fire at 4 am in the morning. The fire was controlled by around 2 pm.

