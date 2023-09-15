‘Nipah virus mortality rate much higher than Covid-19': ICMR director general

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General, Dr. Rajeev Bahl, said that the mortality rate of Nipah virus is very high, compared to Covid-19. The mortality rate of Nipah virus is estimated to be between 40 per cent and 75 per cent, while the mortality rate of Covid-19 is around 2-3 per cent.

This means that Nipah virus is a much more deadly disease than Covid-19. However, it is important to note that Nipah virus is also much less transmissible than Covid-19.

Nipah virus is spread through direct contact with infected bats or pigs, or through contaminated food or water. Covid-19, on the other hand, is spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

The symptoms of the Nipah virus are similar to Covid-19 - cough, sore throat, dizziness, drowsiness, muscle pain, tiredness, encephalitis (swelling of the brain), headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, mental confusion, and seizures.

“We do not know why the cases keep surfacing. In 2018, we found the outbreak in Kerala was related to bats. We are not sure how the infection passed from bats to humans. The link could not be established. Again, we are trying to find out this time. It always happens in the rainy season," the ICMR DG said adding that they are doing their best to control the spread of the deadly virus in the southern state.

According to the ICMR Director General, India would obtain 20 additional doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia for the treatment of Nipah virus infection.

“We got some doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia in 2018. Currently, the doses are available for only 10 patients," he said.

“…20 more doses are being procured. However, the medicine needs to be given during the early stage of the infection. Only phase 1 trial to establish the safety of the medicine has been done outside. Efficacy trials have not been done. It can only be given as compassionate use medicine,” Bahl said.

While the antibody has been successfully provided to 14 people worldwide, no one has received the doses in India so far.

Six people have tested positive for the deadly Nipah virus in Kerala, out of which two have died due to the infection. The outbreak is the first reported case of Nipah virus in Kerala in over two years.

A five-member Central team comprising experts from the National Centre for Disease Control, RML Hospital and NIMHANS has been stationed in Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the Nipah infection.

This is the fourth time the viral infection has been confirmed in the state. It was detected in Kozhikode in 2018 and 2021 and in Ernakulam in 2019.

The district administration has already declared a holiday for educational institutions in Kozhikode on Saturday (September 16), in addition to Thursday and Friday.

