'Price of appeasement politics': Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Kerala blast

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday took aim at the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M) for the blast at a convention centre in Kerala's Kamalassery area. Chandrasekhar accused the Congress and the CPI(M) of practicing appeasement politics, the price of which "will always be borne by innocents of all communities".

The blast at a convention centre in Kerala's Kamalassery area claimed the life of one person and at least 40 people were injured. Of those injured, at least 10 people suffered more than 50 per cent burns. A police officer said that the cause of the blast was unknown and the blast reportedly occurred at a convention centre of a Christian group.

"Price of appeasement politics of Cong and CPM will always be borne by innocents of all communities - That is what history has taught us. Brazen appeasement politics - shameless even by Cong/CPM/UPA/INDI alliance standards to invite Terrorist Hamas to spread hate & call for "Jihad" in Kerala. This is height of irresponsible madness politics. Enough!" Chandrasekhar wrote in his post on X formerly known as Twitter.

The Union Minister also quoted Hillary Clinton to illustrate his point further. Hillary Clinton had famously said on her visit to Pakistan as the US Secretary of State, "You can't keep snakes in your backyard and expect them to only bite your neighbours."

In his post, Chandrasekhar also referred to Hamas leader Khaled Mashal's virtual address at a pro-Palestine protest organised by the Kerala Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-e-Islami. According to the Israeli ambassador to India Naor Gilon, Mashal called on the participants in this event to take the streets and show their anger, prepare for attacks on Israel, support Hamas financially and promote Palestinian narrative on social media. Gilon also urged Indian authorities to add Hamas to India's terror list.

Kerala convention centre blast update

A four-member National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has been rushed to the spot to investigate the matter along with the local police. Police officials said that they received a call informing the blast at around 9 am. Kerala DGP urged people to not spread provocative or hate messages on social media. He also warned of strict action against spreading hatred on social media.

