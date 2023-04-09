Punjab govt changes office timings from May 2 to save power; check details

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced that starting from May 2, all the government offices in the state will open at 7.30 am and close at 2 pm.

Mann said that the decision was taken following discussions with many people, including state government employees. He also said that the change in office timings during summer will ease the load on electricity demand.

"Power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has stated that peak load (of electricity) starts after 1.30 pm and if government offices are shut at 2 pm, then it will help in reducing peak load by 300 to 350 MW," the chief minister said in a video message.

"I will also reach my office at 7.30 am," he said.

It must be noted that at present, the office timings of the state government departments is 9 am to 5 pm.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the new office timing will remain in force till July 15.

Mann said that the decision will also benefit common people as they can get their work done in government offices before the start of peak time of hot weather during the day.

"It will enable a common man to do his work early in the morning without taking leave from his work," he said.

Likewise, Mann said, this will also facilitate employees as they will be able to attend social functions after office hours.

The employees will also be able to spend more time with their children, he added.

Also Read: India logs 5,357 new Covid cases in 24 hours, active tally crosses 32,000-mark

Also Read: PM Modi visits Bandipur Tiger Reserve, to release census data on 50 years of 'Project Tiger'

Watch: Work-from-home scams: People lose up to Rs 1 crore to cyber crooks; all you need to know