Serum Institute Chief Cyrus Poonawalla suffers heart attack, gets Angioplasty treatment in Pune

Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, the Chairman and Managing Director of Pune-based biotech firm Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered a mild cardiac arrest last Thursday. He was then admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune early Friday morning.

Dr Purvez Grant told The Indian Express that the 82-year-old had angioplasty and was in stable condition. “We have done angioplasty and he is stable. He will be discharged in a couple of days,” Dr Grant said.

Dr. Poonawalla is in the intensive care unit and responding well to therapy, according to Dr. C N Makhale, interventional cardiologist and Cath Lab in-charge. "He's recovering quickly," stated Ali Daruwala, Ruby Hall Clinic advisor.

Dr. Poonawalla had angioplasty under the guidance of Dr. Purvez Grant, Dr. C N Makhale, and Dr. Abhijeet Khadtare.

Cyrus Poonawalla created SII in 1966 with the goal of producing life-saving immuno-biologicals in India. During the pandemic, the vaccine Serum's Covishield, produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was the most extensively used in India.

