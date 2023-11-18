scorecardresearch
Serum Institute Chief Cyrus Poonawalla suffers heart attack, gets Angioplasty treatment in Pune

Serum Institute Chief Cyrus Poonawalla suffers heart attack, gets Angioplasty treatment in Pune

Cyrus Poonawalla was then admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune early Friday morning. 

Dr Purvez Grant told that the 82-year-old had angioplasty and was in stable condition. Dr Purvez Grant told that the 82-year-old had angioplasty and was in stable condition.

Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, the Chairman and Managing Director of Pune-based biotech firm Serum Institute of India (SII), suffered a mild cardiac arrest last Thursday. He was then admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune early Friday morning. 

Dr Purvez Grant told The Indian Express that the 82-year-old had angioplasty and was in stable condition. “We have done angioplasty and he is stable. He will be discharged in a couple of days,” Dr Grant said.

Dr. Poonawalla is in the intensive care unit and responding well to therapy, according to Dr. C N Makhale, interventional cardiologist and Cath Lab in-charge. "He's recovering quickly," stated Ali Daruwala, Ruby Hall Clinic advisor.

Dr. Poonawalla had angioplasty under the guidance of Dr. Purvez Grant, Dr. C N Makhale, and Dr. Abhijeet Khadtare.

Cyrus Poonawalla created SII in 1966 with the goal of producing life-saving immuno-biologicals in India. During the pandemic, the vaccine Serum's Covishield, produced by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, was the most extensively used in India.

Published on: Nov 18, 2023, 1:55 PM IST
