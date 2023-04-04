Sikkim avalanche: Six dead, over 150 trapped; rescue operations underway

At least six people were killed after a massive avalanche struck near Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, while over 150 persons are reported to be trapped under the snow, as per reports.

Four males, one female and one child have died after the avalanche struck the area, causing a tourist bus to fall into a deep gorge.

The avalanche occurred on Tuesday around 12:20 pm and as per the police, over 150 tourists are still stranded, reported news agency ANI. Meanwhile, about 30 tourists who got trapped under the snow have been rescued and admitted to STNM Hospital and Central Referral Hospital in Gangtok.

Locals and other officials are currently engaged in rescuing the tourists trapped in the snow. Further rescue operation teams have been informed about the incident.

As of now, the rescue operations are being carried out by Sikkim Police, Travel Agents Association of Sikkim, Tourism department officials, and vehicle drivers.

According to the information shared by the Inspector General for Checkpost, Sonam Tenzing Bhutia, "Passes are issued for only 13th mile, but tourists are going to the 15th mile without permission. The incident took place in the 15th mile", the report by ANI revealed further.

Some 350 stranded people and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow was cleared from the roads.