Telangana rains: Two-day holiday declared for all schools; advisory issued to IT firms in Hyderabad

In view of incessant rains, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has on Tuesday instructed the state Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare two-day holiday for all schools in the state.

Holidays have been declared for all schools on July 26, 27.

"In view of the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the state, July 26 and July 27 are declared as holidays for all schools in the state," said a government directive.

In view of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rain on Wednesday, the Cyberabad Commissionerate in Hyderabad advised IT companies to let their employees leave offices in phases to avoid traffic jams.

Hyderabad, Telangana | In view of the incessant heavy rains in the state, CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a two-day holiday (July 26th & 27th) for all educational institutions in the state. Immediate orders are to be… pic.twitter.com/QX7WtQN4Kt — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

An advisory issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Madhapur zone) said companies located on IKEA to Cyber Towers Road should see that their staff leave office at 3 PM in the Phase 1.

The firms located on IKEA and those surrounding Biodiversity junction and Raidurgam stretch should make their employees log out of work at 4.30 PM in the second phase. In the third phase, companies located in Financial District/Gachibowli should allow their employees to leave offices at 6 PM.

The IT hub of the city which falls under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad Commissionerate usually witnesses heavy flow of traffic especially during the peak hours in the morning and evening.

In its seven day forecast and farmers' weather bulletin for Telangana issued on Monday night, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy, with extremely heavy rain, is very likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 28.

It also predicted that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 29.

With inputs from PTI