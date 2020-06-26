Petrol, diesel prices today: Fuel prices up again; up to Rs 10.56 per litre hike in 20 days

Petrol and diesel prices were increased by 19-21 paise and 15-17 paise on Friday, taking the overall hike in fuel prices to Rs 8.87 per litre and Rs 10.56 per litre in 20 days, respectively, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies. Delhi saw about 21 and 17 paise hike, while Mumbai saw 21 and 17 paise hike in petrol and diesel prices. Similarly, Kolkata saw 21 paise and 75.34 paise hike, while Chennai saw 19 and 15 paise hike per litre on petrol and diesel prices, respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.13 per litre from Rs 79.92 while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.19 a litre from Rs 80.02. Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 86.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 78.51. Diesel had for the first time become costlier than petrol in Delhi on Wednesday. The reason behind diesel being costlier than petrol in Delhi is raising of local sales tax or VAT on fuel by the Delhi government in May.

Also read: Diesel no longer cheaper than petrol; should you still buy a diesel car?

Last month, the Delhi government increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on diesel to 30 per cent from 16.75 per cent earlier and 30 per cent from 27 per cent on petrol, leading to a price gap between the two fuel prices to Rs 7.3 per litre. It must be noted that diesel also attracts an additional air ambience levy of Rs 250/kilolitre.

Also read: For the first time, diesel costs more than petrol in Delhi; check today's price

Check latest and revised petrol prices today in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and other cities

Price of petrol in Delhi today, June 26- Rs 80.13/litre

Price of petrol in Mumbai today, June 26-Rs 86.91/litre

Price of petrol in Chennai today, June 26-Rs 83.37/litre

Price of petrol in Kolkata today, June 26-Rs 81.82/litre

Price of diesel in Delhi today, June 26- Rs 80.19/litre

Price of diesel in Mumbai today, June 26- Rs 78.51/litre

Price of diesel in Chennai today, June 26-Rs 77.44/litre

Price of diesel in Kolkata today, June 26- Rs 75.34/litre

Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose about 2% in a volatile session on Thursday, buoyed by signs of a marginal improvement in the US economy and a tepid rise in fuel demand, but price gains were limited by rising cases of COVID-19 in some US states, reported Reuters. Brent crude rose 74 cents, or 1.8%, to settle at $41.05 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended the session up 71 cents, or 1.9%, at $38.72.