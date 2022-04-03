Petrol, diesel prices increased again, 11th hike in 13 days; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday, April 3, by 80 paise a litre, taking the overall increase in fuel rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.
In Delhi, petrol will now be priced at Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 a litre previously, whereas diesel rates have climbed to Rs 94.67 per litre from Rs 93.87 a litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
In Mumbai, a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 118.41 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 102.64 a litre.
Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities: -
|City
|Petrol (Price per litre)
|Diesel (Price per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 103.41
|Rs 94.67
|Mumbai
|Rs 118.41
|Rs 102.64
|Chennai
|Rs 108.96
|Rs 99.04
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.03
|Rs 97.82
This is the 11th hike in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have increased by Rs 8 per litre.
The fuel prices have been hiked across the country and vary from state to state hinging upon the incidence of local taxation.
