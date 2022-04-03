Petrol, diesel prices increased again, 11th hike in 13 days; check latest rates

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked again on Sunday, April 3, by 80 paise a litre, taking the overall increase in fuel rates in less than two weeks to Rs 8 per litre.

In Delhi, petrol will now be priced at Rs 103.41 per litre as against Rs 102.61 a litre previously, whereas diesel rates have climbed to Rs 94.67 per litre from Rs 93.87 a litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol will now cost Rs 118.41 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 102.64 a litre.

Here are the latest petrol, diesel prices in major cities: -

City Petrol (Price per litre) Diesel (Price per litre) Delhi Rs 103.41 Rs 94.67 Mumbai Rs 118.41 Rs 102.64 Chennai Rs 108.96 Rs 99.04 Kolkata Rs 113.03 Rs 97.82

This is the 11th hike in fuel prices since the ending of a four-and-half month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In all, petrol prices have increased by Rs 8 per litre.

The fuel prices have been hiked across the country and vary from state to state hinging upon the incidence of local taxation.