Amritpal Singh on the run, Punjab suspends internet services till Monday

The Punjab government has extended the suspension of internet services till tomorrow (Monday, March 20) as the police are yet to nab 'Waris Punjab De' chief and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh.

On Saturday, the state police launched a massive operation against Singh. While nearly 80 of his aides were arrested, Singh managed to escape. The police on Saturday suspended the internet services till today, March 19. However, the suspension has now been extended by one day till Monday.

The state home department today said that all mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking & mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab are suspended till March 20 (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety.

