Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's flight to Imphal faces delay due to fog in Delhi

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, faced a delay on Sunday due to adverse weather conditions. A special IndiGo flight scheduled to carry Congress leaders, including Gandhi, to Imphal in Manipur was postponed because of dense fog and poor visibility at Delhi Airport on Sunday morning.

The Congress delegation, which had not yet boarded the aircraft, was seen waiting in the airport lounge, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | A special IndiGo flight through which Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi were to travel to Imphal for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is delayed at the Delhi airport.



The Congress leaders have not yet boarded the flight and are waiting in the airport lounge. pic.twitter.com/9GLqr0CRUo — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims to cover a distance of 6,713 kilometers over 67 days, passing through 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states. The journey was set to begin with a floral tribute at the Khongjom War Memorial, followed by its official launch at Myay Maidan, Khongjom in Manipur's Thoubal district. The itinerary included an evening break at Koirengei Bazar in Imphal and an overnight halt at Koujengleima Sports Association Football Ground in Imphal's Sekmai.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed the party's commitment to reaching every household until justice is achieved. The yatra intends to engage with various societal segments, including farmers, laborers, Dalits, tribals, small traders, women, and many others, to address issues such as unemployment, inflation, national security, and women's rights. The Congress party seeks to provide an alternative system by listening to the public and fighting for justice.

"We will reach every house, till we get the right to justice! Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra will begin from Thoubal, Manipur today. People's beloved Shri @RahulGandhiji will lead this national mass movement of the Congress Party, covering a distance of 6700 KM from 15 states," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

"The Yatra will interact with every section of the society like farmers, labourers, Dalits, tribals, backward classes, small traders, shopkeepers, women, ex-servicemen, sportspersons, teachers, Asha workers, Anganwadi groups, NGOs, SHGs etc," Kharge added ahead of his travel to Manipur.

Several prominent Congress figures, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, General Secretary KC Venugopal, and MP Rajiv Shukla, emphasized the yatra's purpose of seeking social, economic, and political justice. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot highlighted the importance of the message of justice reaching every corner of the country.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra follows the previous year's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Also Read: Delhi sees this winter's coldest morning at 3.5°C, trains and flights delayed amid zero visibility