'Cash-for-query' row: Mahua Moitra says she 'gave Darshan Hiranandani her Parliament login ID, password to...’

Amid the ongoing cash-for-query row, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday said that she had given her Parliament login ID and password to businessman and her friend Darshan Hiranandani to have someone in the latter's office to type in the questions to be asked in the Lok Sabha.

In conversation with India Today, Moitra said, "Someone in Darshan Hiranandani's office typed the question which I gave on the Parliament website. After putting the question, they would call me to inform and I would read all the questions in one go as I am always busy in my constituency."

"After putting the question, an OTP (one-time password) comes on my mobile phone. I would give that OTP and only then is the question submitted. So, the idea that Darshan would log in to my ID and put in questions of his own is ludicrous," she added.

Her response came as businessman Darshan Hiranandani came out with a signed affidavit accusing Moitra of accepting bribes to ask questions. In his affidavit, Hiranandani claimed that Moitra gave him her Parliament login and password so he could post questions on her behalf.

Responding to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's allegations, Mahua Moitra said, "Now that the cash-for-query has fallen flat, this is being made out to be some great issue of national security. Mr Dubey has gone to the press and said that it is a national security issue. The NIC login has no rules as to who can have your login".

"BJP claims I have given my Parliament login to a foreign entity. Darsh is my friend and holds an Indian passport. BJP also claims Darshan logged in from Dubai. I myself have logged in from Switzerland. If the NIC question and answer is so protected, why don't you put restrictions on IP addresses entering it?" she pointed out.

Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee is currently probing the 'cash-for-query' allegations her. Dubey has alleged that Moitra accepted bribes and favours for asking questions in Lok Sabha at the behest of businessman Hiranandani. On Thursday, Dubey, and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai gave "oral evidence" to the panel against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Meanwhile, Moitra has sought more time to appear before ethics panel. In her letter to panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar, Moitra said she "eagerly looks forward to physically attending and presenting her defence against the slanderous charges" and that she should be allowed to exercise her right to cross-examine businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

She also said Hiranandani should appear before the committee and provide a "detailed verified list of the alleged gifts & favours he allegedly provided to me".

After Sonkar announced that she has been summoned on October 31, Moitra, in a post on X said is busy till November 4 on account of Durga Puja celebrations going on in West Bengal. In her letter, she said she would be available only after November 5.

