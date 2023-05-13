Channapatna election results Karnataka 2023: HD Kumaraswamy now leading with 46% votes

Karnataka elections results Live: After early setback, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who is touted as the kingmaker for this election, is leading in the race in Channapatna constituency with a thin margin of 524 votes. As per ECI, he is leading with 46 per cent votes.

Channapatna is a key constituency in Karnataka. It is also located in Karnataka state’s Ramanagara district and comes under Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, along with eight assembly seats.

According to early trends, former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was trailing.

This time there is a close fight between HD Kumaraswamy and BJP's CP Yogeshwara. Besides, Congress has fielded Gangadhar S as their candidate.

LIVE UPDATES

The Congress is headed for a clear majority in Karnataka and appears on course to wrest power from the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Congress crossed the halfway mark around 2 PM and after six hours of counting, it was ahead in 137 seats. The saffron party, which was trying to retain its power in the only southern state, was leading in 63 seats. Meanwhile, the JD(S), which was wishing to be the kingmaker in case of a hung assembly, was ahead in 20 seats.

Failing to meet up to the expectations, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the BJP has “not been able to make the mark”. He conceded defeat as Congress was leading in 136 of the 224 Karnataka Assembly seats, which was way above the magic number of 113. The BJP is ahead in 64, according to latest trends on the Election Commission website. The JD-S, which was hoping to be kingmaker, was leading in 20 seats.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said: “I thank and congratulate people of Karnataka, party workers and leaders.”

He added: "We didn't fight this battle using hatred," he says while speaking to reporters after Congress' massive win in Karnataka. "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai."

#WATCH | "Karnataka mein Nafrat ki bazaar band hui hai, Mohabbat ki dukaan khuli hai": Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on party's thumping victory in #KarnatakaPolls pic.twitter.com/LpkspF1sAz — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Channapatna comes under Bangalore rural region and includes 31 wards of the city. Its voter population stands at 2,17,606.

In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly polls, former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy defeated BJP's CP Yogeeshwara by a margin of 21,530 votes. While Kumaraswamy secured 87,995 votes, Yogeeshwara ended with 66,465 votes.

Yogeshwara first fought the polls in 1999 as an independent candidate. He won the seat as a Congress candidate in the 2004 and 2008 assembly elections.

In 2008, Yogeshwara joined BJP during the infamous 'Operation Lotus'. He lost the by-election in 2009 against JD (S) candidate Ashwath M.C. He later won the seat in the 2011 bypoll as a BJP candidate.

In 2013, Yogeshwara contested on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket and won against Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy.

However, he was defeated by former state Chief Minister Kumaraswamy in the 2018 assembly elections by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

