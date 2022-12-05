Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results: After 15 years, BJP to lose Delhi Civic Polls? All you need to know

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results: After 15 years of ruling Municipal Corporation of Delhi, BJP is set to lose the MCD election in Delhi and the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to take control of the MCD from the BJP, according to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll.

According to exit polls, the AAP is expected to win 149 to 171 wards in the Delhi civic elections, while the BJP is expected to win 69 to 91 wards. The Congress is expected to win three to seven wards, while other political parties are expected to win five to nine wards.

According to an exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is predicted to receive 35 per cent of the vote, while the AAP may secure 43 per cent. In addition, Congress is likely to receive 10 per cent of the vote.

Delhi held elections for its 250 municipal wards on December 4, and the results will be tallied on December 7.

On Sunday, the first election for the MCD was held in the national capital. A total of 1.45 crore people were eligible to vote and choose from 1,349 candidates. The voter turnout for the election was 50 per cent, according to the state Election Commission. Voter turnout was lower than in the previous two elections. The votes for the MCD's 250 councillors will be counted on December 7.

