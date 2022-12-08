Ghatlodia (Gujarat) Election Results 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel leads with 70% of all votes counted so far; Congress trails

Ghatlodia Election Results 2022: Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's turf Ghatlodia whereas Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik is trailing. The chief minister has polled around 70 per cent of all the votes counted so far. CM Patel is leading with 23,713 votes whereas Amee Yajnik is trailing with 2,168 votes.

Counting for the Ghatlodia assembly constituency has begun and early trends have started to trickle in. In Ghatlodia, BJP's sitting chief minister Bhupendra Patel is up against Amee Yajnik of the Congress and Vijay Patel of the AAP. Amee Yajnik is Congress Rajya Sabha MP.

Bhupendra Patel, who became chief minister in September last year, currently holds the Ghatlodia seat. He had won from here in the last election by bagging 72.65 per cent votes against Congress leader Shashikant Patel who could manage nearly 24 per cent votes. Before Patel, the seat was held by former chief minister Anandiben defeated. She had defeated Congress' Ramesh Patel by over 1.10 lakh votes.

Anandiben Patel, currently serving as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, got 74.51 per cent vote share while her challenger Shashikant Patel could manage only 21.31 per cent votes.

Ghatlodia is dominated by Patidar (Patel) and Rabari communities. In 2015, the BJP faced massive protests by Patels for reservations for the community. The protest was led by Hardik Patel, who is now with the BJP. Even after the widespread anger against the then chief minister and sitting MLA, the BJP managed to pull off the seat.

Ghatlodia is part of the Ahmedabad district and falls under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which has been with the saffron party since 1989. Ghatlodia was carved out in 2008 after delimitation. The BJP has won both elections held since then. This time too, the party is expected to win the seat for the third consecutive term.

Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the BJP in Gujarat. India Today-Axis My India poll has predicted 129-151 seats for the BJP, 16-30 for the Congress, and 9-21 seats for the AAP.

