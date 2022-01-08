Govt restores FCRA registration for Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has restored the FCRA registration of Missionaries of Charity (MoC), the Catholic religious congregation established by Nobel Laureate Mother Teresa.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration is obligatory for any NGO and association to get and utilise foreign donations or funding.

The development comes just days after the home ministry issued a statement that the FCRA registration of MoC was not renewed because "some adverse inputs were noticed."

Also Read: Govt did not freeze any accounts of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity: MHA

After the ministry's rejection for its licence renewal, MoC had joined around 6,000 entities whose FCRA registration had expired.

However, with the government's latest action, the Mother Teresa-founded charity is back on the list of more than 16,000 NGOs whose FCRA registration is presently active.

The MoC has over 240 houses for the destitute, orphans and AIDS patients all over India. It had completed 71 years of work in the country last year.

Also Read: MHA extends validity of FCRA registration certificates till March 31

(With inputs from Kamaljeet Sandhu.)