Jaya Bachchan all set for 5th Rajya Sabha, declares joint net worth of Rs 1,578 cr with Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran Bollywood and Tollywood actress Jaya Bachchan will serve her fifth term in Rajya Sabha after the Samajwadi Party renominated her as its candidate from Uttar Pradesh. Bachchan, who was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, on Wednesday declared her assets with her husband and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. As per the election affidavit filed by her, Jaya Bachchan’s personal net worth for the financial year 2022-23 is Rs 1,63,56,190. Amitabh Bachchan's net worth was reported to be Rs 273,74,96,590 for the same year.

Their combined movable property is valued at Rs 849.11 crore, with immovable property amounting to Rs 729.77 crore. Jaya Bachchan's bank balance is Rs 10,11,33,172, and Amitabh Bachchan's is Rs 120,45,62,083.

As per the affidavit, the couple's combined assets include property acquired through various sources. Jaya Bachchan accrued wealth from endorsements, her MP salary, and professional fees. Amitabh Bachchan derived income from interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant.

On Tuesday, Jaya Bachchan, Dalit leader Ramji Lal Suman, and former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Alok Ranjan filed their nomination papers as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, which are set to take place on February 27. The SP has the numbers to send three members to the Rajya Sabha.

Ten Rajya Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh will become vacant on April 2, as nine members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one member from the Samajwadi Party (SP) are set to retire.

