Karnataka: 'Beat BJP leaders with slippers if they seek vote in PM Modi’s name,' says Hindu Sena chief

Rashtriya Hindu Sena leader Pramod Muthalik on Friday castigated BJP leaders in poll-bound Karnataka for asking for votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This time, ask for votes without using Modi’s name. Let there not be photos of Modi in pamphlets and banners. Tell voters that you have done development, you have rescued cows, you have worked for Hindutva. Try seeking votes with the pride of beating your chest that you had worked so much,” Muthalik said in Karwar ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

He asked BJP leaders to seek votes without mentioning PM Modi's name or photograph.

He also advised the public not to vote in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that the saffron party only knows to use " Modi's name" to win votes.

“They won't do that (seek vote without using PM Modi’s name), they will come again to your doorstep. Asking you all to ‘please cast your votes to Modi, please cast your votes to Modi’. Beat them with slippers if they take Modi's name. They are nalayaks (useless). These useless people take Modi's name but they will not understand the problems of their workers,” Muthalik said.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday told party leaders to focus on the Old Mysuru region, which is Congress, JDS stronghold. Shah asked party leaders from the Old Mysuru region of the state to ensure that the BJP emerges as the number one party there.

Karnataka Assembly election is scheduled to be held before May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Also Read: Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023: BJP to focus on Old Mysuru, Cabinet expansion

Also Read: SC agrees to hear plea of disqualified Karnataka MLAs seeking to contest Assembly by-polls

Also Read: Lost in Amazon jungle for 31 days, man drinks worms, drinks own urine to survive: Man vs wild story of Jhonatan Acosta