Karnataka CM decision in next 24 hours, says Congress' Randeep Surjewala 

Hours after reports emerged saying Siddarmaiah was likely to be the next chief minister of Karnataka, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday said the decision was yet to be taken and the southern state will have a new cabinet in the next 48-72 hours. He said deliberations were currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. "Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," he said while speaking to reporters in Delhi. He also said that a new chief minister will be sworn in within 24 hours.

Congress veteran and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar are vying for the top job in the southern state, where the grand old party returned with a massive victory over the BJP. Shivakumar is believed to have told Kharge that he revived the party following setbacks in by-polls and general elections. He also reportedly told the party chief that Siddarmaiah's first tenure as chief minister between 2013 and 2018 was 'misrule' and that he was not favoured by Lingayats - a dominant community in Karnataka.

The supporters of Siddarmaiah and Shivakumar have landed in Delhi and lobbying for the top post for their leaders. Both leaders met the party president on Tuesday and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi this afternoon. Earlier, sources told India Today that Rahul Gandhi and AICC general Secretary (organisation) KK Venugopal were backing Siddaramaih while Sonia Gandhi had an equation with DK Shivakumar.

India Today on Tuesday reported that Dk Shivakamar, during his meeting with Kharge, gave an ultimatum that it was his turn to become the chief minister and if he was denied this opportunity then he would prefer to work as an ordinary MLA. He also rejected a power-sharing formula, under which DK Shivakumar was to offer 3 years as chief minister and Siddarmaiah for two years.

The supporters of senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah have started celebrating and bursting firecrackers ahead of the decision on the Karnataka CM post. The swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is likely to be held tomorrow at Bengaluru's Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium.

