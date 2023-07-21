Manipur video: Complaint filed on June 12 with NCW received no acknowledgment

The National Commission of Women (NCW) had reportedly received the complaint regarding the case of the two Manipuri being paraded naked and raped. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma was emailed on the horrifying case, videos of which have garnered widespread condemnation.

Sharma was emailed the complaint regarding the case 38 days ago, on June 12, as per a report in India Today that accessed a copy of the complaint. As per the report, the complainants did not receive any acknowledgement.

The complaint was filed by two Manipuri women and a Manipur tribal association located in North America. The complainants had spoken to the survivors and filed a complaint on behalf of them with Rekha Sharma.

"We would like to draw your serious and immediate attention to the ongoing ethnic conflict and humanitarian crisis in Manipur. Specifically, we make an urgent appeal to NCW to address and condemn sexual violence against Kuki-Zomi tribal women by Meitei vigilantes in the Manipur conflict," the complaint read.

Subject of the complaint read: Urgent appeal to NCW to address and condemn sexual violence against Kuki- Zomi tribal women by Meitei vigilantes in the Manipur conflict. The complaint was sent on June 12 to NCW, its complaint cell and the North East Cell of the NCW.

The commission tweeted on Thursday that it has taken suo motu cognisance of the Manipur case where two women were paraded by a mob of men and raped. “NCW condemns the Manipur incident. Taking suo motu cognizance. The DGP Manipur has been asked to promptly take appropriate action,” it said on July 20.

It tweeted later in the day that the NCW has directed Twitter India’s public policy head to remove the video that showed the parading of the women. “This video compromises the victims' identities and is a punishable offense,” it said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no guilty will be spared in the Manipur case. “I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” said PM Modi, adding that political parties must rise above politics to protect women. "I appeal to all CMs to protect all our women, be it Rajasthan, Manipur or Chhattisgarh. We should rise above politics to protect women," he said.

The Supreme Court also asked the central government to take action with regards to the case, and said that if they don’t take any action, the apex court would. A bench helmed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said that the court was deeply disturbed and that it is unacceptable to use women as an instrument in an area of communal strife. “Grossest of constitutional abuse,” said the bench.

