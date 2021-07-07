Modi Cabinet 2.0: Scindia gets aviation; Mandavia new health minister; check out who got what

In a major announcement after the induction of ministers into the new Modi cabinet, they have been assigned new roles in the key ministries. Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given the charge of the civil aviation ministry, while Mansukh Mandavia is India's new health minister.

Anurag Thakur, who earlier held the charge of MoS finance, has been given the charge of information and broadcasting and the ministry of sports.The education and skills development ministries will be combined. Dharmendra Pradhan will take charge of these ministries.

Hardeep Singh Puri will retain the urban development ministries. He has also been given charge of the petroleum ministry. Ashwini Vaishnaw has been appointed as the new minister of railways, and the minister of IT and communication.

Apart from health, Mandavia will also lead the chemicals and fertilisers ministry. Meenakshi Lekhi has been appointed minister of state for external affairs, while Bhupendra Yadav gets the labour, and the environment, forest and climate change ministries.

Kiren Rijiju has been appointed as law and justice minister. Apart from the power ministry, RK Singh will also take charge of new and renewable energy ministry.

Piyush Goyal has been given the charge of the textile ministry. Smriti Irani will lead the ministry of women and child development (WCD). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will monitor the science and technology ministry, while home minister Amit Shah will oversee the cooperation ministry.

Narayan Tatu Rane will take charge of the micro, small and medium enterprises ministry. Sarbananda Sonowal will lead the ports, shipping and waterways; and the AYUSH ministry.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh has been appointed as steel minister. Pashu Pati Kumar Paras will lead the food processing industries. Mahendra Nath Pandey will lead the heavy industries, while Parshottam Rupala will take charge of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as culture, tourism, and development of north eastern region minister.

In its biggest reshuffle after coming to power in 2019, the Modi government on Wednesday gave Cabinet rank to 15 new ministers, while 28 ministers were inducted as ministers of state in the Cabinet.

PM Modi, in a tweet earlier, said his government will continue to work towards building a strong and prosperous India. "I congratulate all the colleagues who have taken oath today and wish them the very best for their ministerial tenure. We will continue working to fulfil aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India," he tweeted.

Some big names in the BJP government including health minister Harsh Vardhan, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, IT and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B minister Prakash Javadekar were dropped from Cabinet. A total of 12 ministers lost their position under the latest rejig.

PM Narendra Modi's review of the work of his ministers, early next year assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab, and the COVID-19 pandemic that has been a factor in the internal evaluation of the party's governance and organisational works have weighed heavy in the expected reshuffle.

