'NEET will be scrapped': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin assures students after father, son deaths

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday assured students that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be scrapped. He made the assurance after the 19-year-old MBBS aspirant from Chennai ended his life after failing to secure a seat in the exam. Later, his father too took the extreme step late on Sunday, unable to bear the loss. Both died by hanging.

"I appeal that no student should ever make a decision to take away their own lives under any circumstances. The NEET, which is a hurdle for your growth, will be scrapped. The state government is actively working on the legal initiative in this direction," Stalin said in the statement.

He further appealed to NEET aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but face life with self-confidence. Stalin claimed that in a few months, when the political change takes place, then the NEET barriers will come crashing down.

While taking a potshot at Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's remarks against the state's anti-NEET bill, he said, "Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear.”

"It appears that Governor Ravi wants the bill to be shelved. NEET exam has become expensive and can be afforded only by the rich," the Chief Minister said. Those who cannot afford to study by spending huge sums of money failed in the test, he claimed and said a situation has arisen wherein those who qualify NEET alone can join a medical college if they have money and that medical education is only for those who have money.

Jagadeeswaran, a 19-year-old young man who successfully graduated from Class XII in 2022, achieving an admirable score of 427 struggled with entrance examinations which he attempted twice but failed to clear.

Jagadeeswaran remained unresponsive to his father’s phone calls. Later, he was found dead in his room under circumstances suggesting suicide. The police further revealed that Jagadeeswaran was deeply affected by his academic failures and resorted to the tragic step.

While Jagatheeswaran allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, his father also committed suicide on Sunday, unable to bear the loss.

While offering his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar, Stalin said, "Let their death be the final one on the altar of NEET. A bright future awaits you students. Be self-confident. Live and let others live. I urge you once again don’t harbour any suicidal tendencies.”

