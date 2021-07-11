New Steel Minister RCP Singh to review performance of PSUs this week

Newly-appointed Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will this week hold meetings with public sector undertakings under his ministry to review their performance.

Singh, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, on Thursday took charge as the country's steel minister replacing Dharmendra Pradhan, who has been allotted the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the latest Cabinet reshuffle of the Modi 2.0 government.

"The new minister will be taking performance review meetings with (steel) PSUs this week," a ministry official said.

When asked about his priorities after taking the charge as the steel minister, 63-year-old Singh, who represents Bihar in Rajya Sabha, replied, "I am new, I will try to analyse and learn things after which only I will able to tell better".

There are seven public sector understandings (PSUs) under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Steel.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) manufacture steel; while NMDC and MOIL are into mining of iron ore and manganese ore, respectively.

KIOCL is a pellet maker. MECON Ltd is India's frontline engineering, consultancy and contracting organisation.

MSTC Ltd provides e-commerce-related services across diversified industry segment offering e-auction/e-sale, e-procurement services and development of customised software/solutions.

