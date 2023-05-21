'No one from BJP has ever lost their life to terrorism': Siddaramaiah hits at BJP on Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing the Congress of "supporting terrorism" despite the assassination of party leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"PM Modi speaks about terrorism, no one from BJP has ever lost their life due to terrorism. BJP keeps saying that we support terrorism but many Congress leaders like Indira Gandhi & Rajiv Gandhi died in terror attacks," he said, as per news agency ANI.

The newly elected CM was speaking at the death anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, the former Prime Minister who was assassinated by suicide bombers while campaigning for elections in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Siddaramaiah's comment came a day after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka for the second time after the party's thumping victory in the Assembly Elections 2023.

On Saturday, he blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state suffering a loss as its legitimate special grant of Rs 5,495 crore mentioned in the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission was not given to it.

"In the interim report of the 15th Finance Commission, it was recommended that Karnataka should get a special grant of Rs 5,495 crore, which the BJP government in Karnataka did not take up. Was there any government which did more harm to the state?" Siddaramaiah told reporters.

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman removed it from the final report. And she is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka. Because of Narendra Modi, Karnataka suffered a loss," he charged, as per PTI.

