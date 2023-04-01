PM Modi’s ‘April Fools Day’ dig at Congress during Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Train Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train, Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat Express, at the Rani Kamalapati station. This train between Bhopal and the national capital is the country's 11th Vande Bharat Express, which will cover a 708 km distance in 7.45 hours. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan were present along with the PM.

The Prime Minister said that Vande Bharat represents the recent developments in India and that there is a need for it in every region of the nation.

Taking a dig at the opposition party, Congress, PM Modi said, “The grand old party will say ‘Modi will pull an April Fool's prank’ during this event, but the Vande Bharat will be flagged off today.”

"In previous governments, they thought only one family is India's first family and didn't pay any attention to the needs of the middle-class families of India, Indian railways is the biggest example of this. Indian rail is the common man's ride. In the last 9 years, we have been making efforts to make the Indian railway the best in the world," he said, adding CCTVs have been installed in 900 stations.

"Vande Bharat has become a super-hit," he added.

Officials said, “While PM Modi was on the train, he interacted with more than 300 schoolchildren who were selected through a drawing and essay competition on the theme 'Bharatiya Rail.”

"The new Vande Bharat will bring new employment opportunities and development," PM Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, train travel is now safer, and the trains are also more reliable and hygienic.

He added that the Rs 13,000 crore railway budget is allocated for Madhya Pradesh railways, unlike only ₹ 600 crore railway budget allocated earlier.

"I am happy that Madhya Pradesh is leaving the old days behind and is heading towards development," he said.

At the end of this year, Madhya Pradesh, which is governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold its Assembly elections.

