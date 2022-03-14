Post-election debacle: RLD dissolves UP offices with immediate effect 

Chaudhary Ajit Singh- founded Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) has decided to dissolve all its state, regional, district and all frontal organisations in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect. RLD apprised the users of this development in a tweet.

As per this tweet, the decision has been taken on directions of Chaudhary Jayant Singh, RLD National President.

"According to the instructions of National President of Rashtriya Lok Dal, Chaudhary Jayant Singh Ji, the state, regional and district and all frontal organisations of Rashtriya Lok Dal Uttar Pradesh are dissolved with immediate effect."

राष्ट्रीय लोकदल के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चौधरी जयंत सिंह जी के निर्देशानुसार राष्ट्रीय लोकदल उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रदेश, क्षेत्रीय और जिला व सभी फ्रंटल संगठनों को तत्काल प्रभाव से भंग किया जाता है। — Rashtriya Lok Dal (@RLDparty) March 14, 2022

RLD contested on 33 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections and won 8 of them. The Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD was reduced to a single seat back in 2017.

RLD national spokesperson Sandeep Chaudhary, however, told news agency PTI that he was satisfied with his party’s performance after its tally went up to 8 seats from just a single seat in 2017. He added that the party’s alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP) has been successful to a great extent in its objective of bridging the communal divide post the 2013 riots in western Uttar Pradesh.

He underscored, “We felt slightly short in conveying our message to the people. Maybe, if we had got some more time to do that, the election results would have been much better. However, our combined tally has improved this time and the BJP has lost some seats… shows how we performed. We will work hard in the future.”

(With PTI inputs)