Rajasthan Budget 2023: CM Ashok Gehlot reads portions of old budget, BJP MLAs protest

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday erroneously read out his old Budget speech in the state Assembly on Friday for more than seven minutes, before he was interrupted by chief whip Mahesh Joshi. The Assembly was adjourned for 30 minutes after Opposition members protested and walked out of the House.

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition leaders refused to let the issue go. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

CM Gehlot read out excerpts on urban employment and krishi budget from the previous budget. Just after making the first two announcements for the Budget, the Opposition leaders started protesting that the provisions were from the Budget 2022-23.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Vasundhara Raje said that a Chief minister coming to the Assembly without reading or checking the budget he is going to present shows how he is governing his state. "Such a state will definitely suffer," she added.

“This budget cannot be presented. Was it leaked?", BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria said in the House.

“Rajasthan Assembly insulted by the presentation of old budget by CM Gehlot today”, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore said.

Despite the ruckus, Speaker CP Joshi allowed CM Ashok Gehlot to present the budget 2023-24 for the second time. CM Ashok Gehlot urged BJP MLAs to allow him to present the Budget statement for the next fiscal and the people of the state will not forgive them for opposing it.

Gehlot said: "You (Opposition) can point out only if there's a difference b/w what's written in the budget in my hand and its copies given to the House members. If a page was added to my budget copy by mistake, then how does the matter of leaking of budget arise."

This year’s Budget will be CM Gehlot’s last presentation in his five-year tenure before the state goes to polls later this year. Last year, Gehlot announced big-ticket populous schemes, like the Indira Gandhi Shehri Rozgar Guarantee Yojana for urban areas, Old Pension Scheme.

Besides, he also increased man-days under MGNREGS from 100 to 125 days, at the cost of Rs 750 crore to the state exchequer. There was a special focus on agriculture. This year, CM Gehlot’s focus was on “Bachat, Rahat, Badhat” (saving, relief, and progress).

